5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday, News.Az reports.

1. Resilient run Stock futures were little changed Monday after two straight positive weeks for U.S. stocks. On Friday, the S&P 500 ended above 6,000 for the first time since late February and sat less than 3% away from its record closing high. The gains show traders have largely shrugged off President Donald Trump’s volatile trade policy and concerns about an economic slowdown. Trade talks Monday between the U.S. and China will play a major role in determining whether that rise continues. The consumer price index and producer price index, due Wednesday and Friday, respectively, will also show whether tariff have started to affect inflation. Follow live market updates. 2. Tariff talk on the Thames

The U.S. and China will hold trade negotiations in London as they look for a breakthrough to end a standoff that has hit the world’s two largest economies. Under an agreement last month, the U.S. and China cut steep tariffs on the other’s goods to 30% and 10%, respectively, while they try to work out a bigger deal. But it remains unclear whether they can come to a consensus, as both sides have since accused the other of violating that framework. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are representing the U.S. in the trade talks, while Vice Premier He Lifeng will lead the delegation from China. 3. Apple answers on AI

Apple Intelligence photos Apple Trump’s global trade wars have affectedmore than most big U.S. companies. The tech giant will face major scrutiny as it holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. Shares have fallen more than 18% this year as tariffs raise concerns about profits and consumer demand. Trump has also threatened a duty specifically on iPhones . But AI will be a major focus for Apple investors during the conference. The company’s AI service, Apple Intelligence, has endured a rocky rollout as rivals like OpenAI, Google and Meta have made progress with their own platforms.

4. Superman leaves the news

Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting into two public companies. The media giant announced Monday that it will separate into a streaming and studios business, which will house its movie empire and streaming platform HBO Max, and a global networks company, which will include properties like CNN, TNT Sports and Discovery. CEO David Zaslav will lead the streaming and studios company, while current CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels will become CEO of the global networks business. The move is the latest disruption to the media industry as more consumers cancel their cable subscriptions and move to streaming options. 5. Help wanted

Trump aims to bring more manufacturing jobs to the U.S. through his trade wars. In some industries, it’s hard enough to fill existing positions. The aviation industry is trying to get younger people interested in aircraft manufacturing and boost training in the field, with 40% of certified aircraft mechanics over the age of 60, according to one estimate. The U.S. could be short 25,000 aircraft technicians in three years. The hiring challenges show that filling manufacturing jobs can be difficult even in an industry that’s well paid and considered politically important.

