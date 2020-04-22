50,000 jobs under creation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the support of the DOST Center of the Ministry of Labor & Social Protection, Azerbaijan is planning to create an additional 50,000 paid public jobs between April and May.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the MLSP that the distribution of additional public jobs by districts and cities has been approved, procedures and mechanisms have been developed and sent to the places.

The creation of these public jobs will start from today. The jobs will be created mainly in the area of disinfection, social services, and other spheres.

News.Az

