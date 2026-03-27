5.1-magnitude earthquake shakes east of Jaoan's Yamada

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A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit around 107–115 km east of Yamada in Iwate Prefecture, Japan, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The offshore quake occurred in the Pacific Ocean along Japan’s east coast, a region known for high seismic activity due to the Pacific Plate subducting beneath the North American Plate, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Similar 5.1 magnitude events have occurred off Yamada in recent months, often in the North Pacific Ocean east of Honshu. No major damage or casualties are typically reported for quakes of this magnitude offshore.

News.Az