52 Daesh suspects arrested in northwestern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police arrested 52 suspects in an operation against the Daesh terrorist group on Thursday, Anadolu Agency cited police sources as saying.

The operation was conducted in five addresses in the central Osmangazi district of the northwestern city of Bursa, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrested suspects are Syrians, the sources added.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket, and gun attacks.

News.Az

News.Az