5.2-magnitude earthquake hits south China

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jingxi, Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, at 09:18 a.m. Monday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua reported.

The epicenter was monitored at 22.89 degrees north latitude and 106.65 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

News.Az

News.Az