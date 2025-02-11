5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts northern Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Institute of Geophysics confirmed that a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Ouezzane Province, Morocco.

No damage has been reported. The quake happened at 11:48 PM (GMT+1) at a depth of 20 kilometers, with its epicenter in the Brikcha commune, News.Az reports, citing Morocco World News.

The quake was reported at a depth of 20 kilometers. It was located at 34.954 degrees north latitude and 5.635 degrees west longitude.

Many Moroccans left their homes out of fear as the North African kingdom experienced in 2023 one of the deadliest earthquakes in its history.

The earthquake struck the Al Haouz region, killing at least 3,000 individuals.

It also caused a devastating damage to Al Haouz infrastructures, especially at the level of people's residences.

In response to the devastating earthquake, Morocco pledged more measures as part of the country's disaster management policy.

