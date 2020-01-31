Yandex metrika counter

5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km SE of Muara Siberut, Indonesia

  • World
  • Share
5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km SE of Muara Siberut, Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 86 km southeast of Muara Siberut, Indonesia at 21:53:05 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Xinhua reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 32.34 km, was initially determined to be at 1.9184 degrees south latitude and 99.9215 degrees east longitude.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      