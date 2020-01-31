5.2-magnitude quake hits 86 km SE of Muara Siberut, Indonesia
31 Jan 2020
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 86 km southeast of Muara Siberut, Indonesia at 21:53:05 GMT on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Xinhua reported.
The epicenter, with a depth of 32.34 km, was initially determined to be at 1.9184 degrees south latitude and 99.9215 degrees east longitude.
