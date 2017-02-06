5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has struck near the coast of western Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that aftershocks hit Gülpınar village of Ayvacık region in Çanakkale district. Earthquake center recorded at 7.5 km

The walls of some houses collapsed in the village of Gulpinar. According to the preliminary information, many animals were killed as a result of natural disaster.

According to information, tremors were felt in Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul.

News.Az

