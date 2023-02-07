Yandex metrika counter

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye's Adıyaman

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye's Adıyaman

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked southeastern Türkiye's Adıyaman early on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah. 

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 6:13 a.m. local time (3:13 a.m. GMT) was Adıyaman's Gölbaşı district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.13 kilometers (5.05 miles) with no casualties reported yet.



