5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye's Adıyaman
- 07 Feb 2023 07:17
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- Region
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked southeastern Türkiye's Adıyaman early on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 6:13 a.m. local time (3:13 a.m. GMT) was Adıyaman's Gölbaşı district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.13 kilometers (5.05 miles) with no casualties reported yet.