54 Azerbaijani citizens serve sentences in Georgian prisons

18 (17 men, 1 woman) of them are accused persons and 36 (34 men, 2 women) are convicts.

A total of 365 foreign nationals are serving sentences in Georgian prisons, Georgia's local bureau reported.



Turkish citizens are the first among foreigners serving sentences in Georgia. There are 104 Turkish citizens in prison in Georgia, followed by Russian citizens (55 people). The number of Armenian citizens sentenced to imprisonment in Georgia is 28.

News.Az

