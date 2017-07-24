5.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Iran’s south has led to a power outage in a remote area, Iranian state TV reported.

The quake that struck at around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday jolted the Sirch village in the southern province of Kerman, some 1100 kilometers south of the capital Tehran.

Telecommunications were not possible due to the earthquake, the Associated Press reported.

State media described the depth of the earthquake as only 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It said there is no report yet on casualties.

News.Az

News.Az