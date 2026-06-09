5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge

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A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 1911 GMT on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the agency, the earthquake epicenter was initially located at a depth of 10 kilometers, at coordinates 55.78 degrees south latitude and 4.35 degrees west longitude.

News.Az