Yandex metrika counter

5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation

  • World
  • Share
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted northern and central Costa Rica on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Seismological Network at the University of Costa Rica, Xinhua reported.

The quake struck at 3:14 p.m. local time (21:14 GMT), 2 kilometers north of Venecia de San Carlos, a town located 81 kilometers north of the capital San Jose, the agency said.

Though the quake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, it was strong enough to alarm some residents in affected areas, with several buildings being evacuated as a precaution.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the National Emergency Commission and rescue workers.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      