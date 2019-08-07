5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted northern and central Costa Rica on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Seismological Network at the University of Costa Rica, Xinhua reported.

The quake struck at 3:14 p.m. local time (21:14 GMT), 2 kilometers north of Venecia de San Carlos, a town located 81 kilometers north of the capital San Jose, the agency said.

Though the quake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, it was strong enough to alarm some residents in affected areas, with several buildings being evacuated as a precaution.

So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the National Emergency Commission and rescue workers.

News.Az

