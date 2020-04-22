548 Azerbaijani citizens return from Russia: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has begun taking appropriate measures to ensure the return of its citizens from Russia to the homeland during the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Since April 20, as many as 548 people have crossed the Russia-Azerbaijan border, the ministry noted.

Azerbaijan has created the “I’m going home” portal (www.evegedirem.info) in order to ensure the return of its citizens temporarily residing in Russia.

According to the order of registration on the portal, the return of Azerbaijani citizens is provided with advance notification. In recent days, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, as well as thanks to coordination and cooperation with relevant Russian bodies, a group of Azerbaijani citizens has been returned to the country through a special corridor at the border checkpoint.

“A total of 548 people have crossed the border since April 20, and all returning citizens are quarantined,” the ministry stated.

Those who are registered on the portal will be informed in advance by phone or via SMS about the date of the next transition through the border crossing point. There is no need to pre-arrive at the border checkpoint or at a relevant airport. Azerbaijani citizens are advised to stay at their place of residence until they receive relevant information.

News.Az

News.Az