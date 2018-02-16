+ ↺ − 16 px

The 54th Munich Security Conference kicks off today, APA reports.

The conference will last from February 16 to 18.

The conference agenda for the MSC 2018 will focus in particular on the future role of the European Union as a global actor and its relations with Russia as well as the United States. In addition, the growing threat to the liberal international order, the numerous conflicts in the Middle East – especially the deteriorating relations between the Gulf States – and political developments in the Sahel region will be discussed. Moreover, arms control issues will be a point of emphasis, in particular the tensions over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will attend the Conference.

The US government will be represented in Munich by Secretary of Defense General James Mattis and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will attend the event. During the visit, the Minister will deliver a speech at the Munich Security Conference and attend a series of bilateral meetings.

Due to the ongoing coalition negotiations in Berlin, an interim German government delegation will attend the security conference for the first time. It will be represented by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maizière, and Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Müller. More than 30 members of the Bundestag from all political groups are also expected in Munich.

News.Az

News.Az