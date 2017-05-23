55th World Boxing Council Convention to take place in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Boxing Council is thrilled to announce that the 55th Annual Convention will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from October 1 – 6, 2017.

The most important boxing meeting of the year is the WBC convention, as members representing 165 counties of the world meet to continue the works that our great leader Jose Sulaiman designed for the WBC journey in boxing.

This convention represents the return of the WBC to the region to this beautiful cosmopolitan City of Baku in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

