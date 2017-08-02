Yandex metrika counter

56% of Azerbaijanis feel happy

Gallup International has published the results of the survey, which involved nearly 68,759 people from 69 countries.

Each of the respondents was asked: "Do you feel happy?"

By results of the survey, 56% of Azerbaijanis consider themselves to be happy. According to this indicator, Azerbaijan has outstripped such countries as Japan, Sweden, Russia and the US, taking one line with Denmark and Norway.

WIN / Gallup International is a large association engaged in market research and social surveys.

