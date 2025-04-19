Yandex metrika counter

5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

  • World
  • Share
5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan
Photo: Shutterstock

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the agency, the earthquake jolted the Ashkasham district of the province, at 11:17 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located at 36.24 degrees north latitude and 71.21 degrees east longitude, and a depth of 94.1 km, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No casualties have been reported so far. The tremors were felt in most parts of Afghanistan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      