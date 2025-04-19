5.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the agency, the earthquake jolted the Ashkasham district of the province, at 11:17 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located at 36.24 degrees north latitude and 71.21 degrees east longitude, and a depth of 94.1 km, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No casualties have been reported so far. The tremors were felt in most parts of Afghanistan.

News.Az