57 UN refugee agency staff killed in Gaza: UNRWA chief

At least 57 members of staff with the UN’s Palestinian relief agency in the Gaza Strip have been killed since the war began, including 15 in one day, the agency’s chief said, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

In a news conference Friday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini also defended his agency from accusations that aid was being diverted to the militant group Hamas.

“Many argue that aid cannot enter because of aid diversion,” he said. “Let me be clear: we have solid monitoring mechanisms. UNRWA is a direct provider of assistance to people in need. All our vendors and partners are vetted against the sanctions list. We give aid to those who need it most. … UNRWA does not and will not divert any humanitarian aid into the wrong hands.”

