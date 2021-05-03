5.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Japan’s coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Japanese coast on Monday, the European·Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, TASS reports.

According to the center, the epicenter was located 155 kilometers to the northwest of the Japanese city of Ishigaki with the population of 44,000 people. The seismic focus was at a depth of 190 kilometers.

There has been no reports of tsunami warnings or destruction.

News.Az