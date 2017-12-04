5th Brain Games Festival wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final stage of the 5th Brain Games Festival project on ‘What? Where? When?’ brain game held with the assistance of the Youth Foundation under the President

Opening the final stage with his welcoming speech, Chairman of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club Seymur Teymurov greeted the participants and noted the special role of brain games in effective organization of leisure of the youth people and their development. He stressed the importance of turning such contests into a tradition and said that such brain contests would be organized continuously.

Speaking further, chief of the board of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Faiq Gurbatov said that organization of brain games is among the priority projects of the Foundation. He vowed the foundation’s further support for the intellectually oriented projects and said that both youth organizations and individuals can submit projects to the Foundation.

Azer Abbasaliyev, a representative of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, said he was also dealing with the brain games, stressed their important role in development of all young people and wished success to the participants.

13 teams from 12 regions of Azerbaijan and 27 teams from Baku that showed the best results in the selection rounds made their way to the final. 40 teams vied for two cups within the final stage. Regions’ Cup was organized for the teams coming from the regions for the consolation purposes and the cup of the 5th Brain Games Festival, the symbol of the game, was presented for the teams from the higher education facilities of Baku.

The contest was based on a package of 36 questions compiled by editor-in-chief Elmidar Suleymansoy. Shabran’s Maqnat won the Regions’ Cup in the three-round game. The cup of the 5th Brain Games Festival went to the Prometey team representing the Baku Engineering University. The winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and presents.

