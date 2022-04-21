5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis to begin in Shusha on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis is due to kick off in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Friday.

The two-day congress will be the first major meeting of the Azerbaijani diaspora after the liberation of Karabakh, which has demonstrated high organization and unity in recent years and played a special role in informing the international community about the realities of Azerbaijan.

Important decisions that will determine the activities of the diaspora will be made at the Victory Congress.

The event will bring together nearly 400 representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora from 65 countries.

After the official opening ceremony of the congress, discussions will be held on the activities of the State Committee for Work with the diaspora, "Challenges facing the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period", "Contributions of the Azerbaijani Diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh."

News.Az