5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers (ICLM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states has kicked off at the Baku Convention Center, News.Az reports.

Addressing the preparatory meeting held prior to the Conference, Chair of the 4th Conference of OIC Labor Ministers, the representative of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of the conference in the development of relations between the member states.

Then, the Chairmanship of the 5th session of OIC labor ministers was handed over to Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Karimov, who was elected as the chairman of the session, expressed his gratitude to the participants for the trust shown to him and wished the conference success.

He emphasized the special importance of the session in enhancing the relations between the Islamic countries in the fields of labor, employment and social protection.

Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo also addressed the conference.

Then, the agenda and program of the meeting were adopted at the first working session.

News.Az