"5th round of talks with S Arabia is positive" says Iranian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad took place last Thursday thanks to the efforts of Iraqi and Omani governments, being positive and promising," Khatibzadeh said, News.az reports citing the Iranian Fars news agency.

The spokesman added that the Iranian side had come to an agreement with Riyadh on sending about 40,000 pilgrims to the upcoming Hajj in Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims, according to the report.

Note that on Thursday, the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh took place in Baghdad.

News.Az