5th shooting tournament among mass media representatives in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The purpose of the tournament is to boost the role mass media plays in educating military patriotic feelings among citizens.

The State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription will host the 5th shooting tournament among mass media representatives dedicated to the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, defence.az reports.

The state service says the purpose of the tournament is to boost the role mass media plays in educating military patriotic feelings among citizens.

The tournament will be held on 5 May at the “Military-Patriotic and Specialized Training Center” in Sabunchu Region. Teams of three may compete. The tournament will be held in two stages and the winners of the tournament will be awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes.

The deadline to apply for the willing to compete with full teams is 20 April. The applications should be send to the state service executive office at info@seferberlik.gov.az. The applications should include the names, surnames, patronymics, date of birth and positions of the team members.

News.Az

News.Az