6 coins to add to your long-term portfolio under Trump’s pro-crypto era

The Trump administration’s pro-crypto stance is reshaping the investment landscape. The administration is introducing policies that favor innovation and regulatory clarity. As a result there has been unprecedented institutional demand and broader retail participation. With the market bullish, these are the six coins for long-term portfolio. They’re positioning themselves as foundational assets for portfolios in this new pro-crypto era.

Ethereum (ETH): Institutional Tailwinds and ETF Momentum

Ethereum is benefiting from a growing pro-crypto U.S. regulatory environment. As of August, U.S.-listed Ethereum spot ETFs pulled in $327 million, notably outpacing Bitcoin's inflows. This is a testament to institutional confidence. Standard Chartered has revised its forecast, now expecting ETH to reach $7,500 by end-2025. This new target is due to legislation like the GENIUS Act unlocking stablecoin and DeFi usage. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap has also surged by over $100 billion in just two weeks. This spike shows its resilience in the crypto space.

Bitcoin (BTC): The Ultimate Structural Play in a Pro-Crypto Era

Bitcoin is riding a wave of institutional conviction this year. Institutional inflows through U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have soared past $35 billion YTD in August. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged to record highs above $124,000. However, it briefly retraced amid macro jitters. But these dips were quickly snapped up by whales absorbing forced liquidation. This rebound shows strong investors’ confidence. As the first crypto, BTC still remains the ultimate structural play for the pro-crypto era.

Ripple (XRP): Regulatory Clarity Fuels Long-Term Adoption

XRP is riding the wave of regulatory clarity and institutional adoption. On August 8, the SEC’s cessation of its case against Ripple with a $125M fine sent XRP soaring 11% in a single day. With the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly policies, confidence among long-term investors is rebuilding. Analysts now project year-end prices between $4 and $5.50.This is supported by renewed payment utility via On-Demand Liquidity and pending ETF catalysts with an 85% approval likelihood.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin with Real Blockchain Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly become one of the most talked-about tokens in 2025, and for good reason. Little Pepe combines meme culture with real blockchain utility. This differentiates it from other meme coins that build on pure hype. It's an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 chain made just for meme coins. The chain delivers lightning-fast speed and ultra-low fees. This makes it both practical and appealing to long-term holders.

Its design also includes anti-sniper bot protections. This is a feature that prevents unfair trading manipulation and ensures fairer participation for retail investors. This focus on infrastructure gives Little Pepe an edge that few meme tokens can claim, setting it apart as more than just another speculative play.

Investor enthusiasm has been extraordinary. The presale has already raised more than $21.5 million, with Stage 10 selling out earlier than expected and Stage 11 now live at $0.0020 per token. Demand has been so strong that analysts are calling it one of the biggest meme coin presales since PEPE and SHIB. Many are anticipating explosive growth once it hits exchanges.

Adding to the excitement, the project passed a CertiK audit with no critical issues. It has already been listed on CoinMarketCap. These milestones highlight its credibility and transparency. On top of this, Little Pepe is running a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in tokens. This campaign further fuels viral buzz across crypto communities.

Smart money is already taking notice, with several whale wallets reportedly reallocating funds from older meme plays like Shiba Inu into LILPEPE. The reasoning is simple. It offers the cultural power of memes combined with the scalable infrastructure of a serious blockchain project. With top-tier exchange listings confirmed at launch, many see Little Pepe as not only the meme coin of the cycle but a project that could rival established altcoins in long-term growth potential.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Golden Cross Hints at Long-Term Strength

Dogecoin’s technical setup is pushing bullish intrigue. On August 13, DOGE printed its first golden cross of the year, triggering a 5.3% short-term rally. But strength remains fragile. The price slipped 6% from $0.24 to $0.23 by August 18, with volume-driven rejection around resistance levels. Despite the volatility, institutional interest is clear. Whales have quietly accumulated around the $0.23–$0.25 range. This shows a rugged confidence in DOGE as a long-term, culturally entrenched asset.

Conclusion

Under Trump’s pro-crypto era, digital assets are no longer speculative outliers. Those with strong fundamentals and utility are viewed as long-term strategic holdings. Yet, the biggest surprise comes from Little Pepe. Little Pepe blends meme culture with real blockchain infrastructure. Its presale momentum and upcoming listing points to a bullish structure. For investors looking to position ahead of the curve, now is the time to act—especially on LILPEPE’s presale before its top exchange listings go live. Grab your tokens at littlepepe.com to be part of the top gainers in the next meme surge.

