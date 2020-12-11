6-country regional co-op platform win-win for actors in Caucasus, Erdogan says

+ ↺ − 16 px

A six-country regional cooperation platform would be a win-win initiative for all regional actors in the Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

Speaking to reporters accompanying him during his official visit to Azerbaijan, Erdogan described his recent visit to Azerbaijan as historical and said the victory in Karabakh was a turning point for Turkey-Azerbaijan relations, Daily Sabah reports.

“The principle of ‘one nation, two states’ is the main philosophy of our solidarity with Azerbaijan. This unity and solidarity have been crowned with the liberation of Karabakh. During the 44-day process that brought the Karabakh victory, we have sided with Azerbaijan with every moment,” he said.

The president also said that the Karabakh victory has opened a new page in the history of the Caucasus region and the region’s history will be shaped in a new direction after that.

Commenting on his proposal of forming a six-country regional cooperation platform, Erdogan said that is an initiative that can provide win-win opportunities for all parties.

“If Armenia joins this process and takes positive steps, a new page in the Turkey-Armenia relations can be opened. If new opportunities arise, it is obvious that Armenia will also have a serious advantage. Armenia will be the side gaining most from it.”

On Thursday, Erdogan elaborated the idea of the six-country regional cooperation platform including Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Armenia during his visit to Azerbaijan where he attended the ceremony of the Victory Parade in the capital Baku upon invitation of Aliyev.

The president restated that the borders between Turkey and Armenia can be opened if Yerevan takes positive steps in the process and said that Turkey’s main aim is to provide support for regional peace between nations.

News.Az