6 dead, 7 rescued after ship sinks off Turkey's Samsun - UPDATED

Six people were killed and seven others were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams after a Panama-flagged vessel sank in the Black Sea off Turkey's northern Samsun province, Daily Sabah cited the governor's office as saying on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Interior Ministry, coastguard teams were dispatched off 77 miles Samsun after receiving a distress call from the Volgo Balt 214.

The crew of the ship consisted of 13 people, the ministry said. While the coastguard managed to save seven of the crew and retrieve bodies of the six deceased.

Two boats, three helicopters, and an aircraft were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

The vessel was heading to Samsun from the Russian port of Azov and it was carrying coal, reports said.

A Panama-flagged ship sank off the coast of Samsun province in Turkey’s Black Sea on Monday, Anadolu Agency cited officials as saying.

According to an Interior Ministry statement, four crew were rescued when the Turkish coast guard started a search and rescue activity after receiving a distress call on the sinking of a ship off 77 nautical miles of northern Samsun province.

A total of 13 crew were aboard the ship, according to the Samsun governor’s office.

The search and rescue activity is ongoing with four helicopters, one plane, two coastal guard boats, one rescue ship, and one towing boat, the statement added.

