6 die in head-on collision in central Turkey

Six people were killed and two others injured when a truck and a panel van crashed into each other in the central Turkish province of Konya Friday, Daily Sabah reports.

The truck, loaded with materials used in explosives production, was heading toward Aksaray when it crashed into the van traveling in the opposite direction. Ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene while the cause of the crash is unclear. Media outlets reported that all the dead victims were in the van while the truck’s driver and another person in the van sustained injuries.

