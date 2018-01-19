6 killed, 20 injured after bus tips over, flies into stream in Turkey's Muş

6 killed, 20 injured after bus tips over, flies into stream in Turkey's Muş

A bus carrying passengers tipped over and went flying into a stream in Turkey's eastern Muş province on Friday, leaving six killed and 20 injured.

The accident occurred on the Muş-Solhan highway after the driver lost control of the bus, and veered off the highway, plunging into the frozen stream.

The bus was carrying passengers from southern Hatay province to Muş.

The wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in Muş and Solhan.

Turkey's eastern and southeastern regions have been grappling with freezing temperatures and heavy snow.

News.Az

