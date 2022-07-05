6 killed, 25 unjured as bus overturns in northwestern Turkiye (Photo)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people were killed and 25 others were injured when a passenger bus overturned onto the roadside in northwestern Turkiye early Tuesday, News.az reports citing the Daily Sabah.

The bus was traveling from the northwestern city of Edirne to Bodrum, a popular resort town in the southwest when it veered off the road in the Lüleburgaz district of Kırklareli.

Ambulances and firefighters rushed to the scene to remove the victims from the bus. Authorities said one among the dead was a child while an investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

News.Az