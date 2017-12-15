6 people jailed across Turkey for FETO terror links

+ ↺ − 16 px

Courts in the Black Sea Kastamonu province and eastern Erzurum province give jail time for membership in terrorist group.

Six people were convicted and sentenced to jail on Thursday for being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind last year’s defeated coup, according to a security source, Anadolu Agency reports.

A high criminal court in the Black Sea Kastamonu province gave four former teachers jail terms ranging from three to nine years in prison.

The court also convicted a former forensics department head to seven years and six months in prison.

The 2nd High Criminal Court in the eastern Erzurum province sentenced a woman who was the so-called head of FETO’s Kastamonu’s Pasinler district to over six years in prison.

They were all convicted of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az