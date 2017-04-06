Yandex metrika counter

6 persons charged with attempts of repeated voting in Armenia election

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating nine criminal cases related to the attempts of repeated voting during the parliamentary elections held in the country on April 2.

Charges have been brought against six persons within the framework of those cases, news.am reports.

Precautionary measure of signature bond has been enforced regarding five persons and one person has been arrested, the press-service of the Committee informed Armenian News 

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

