63 years pass since Mammad Amin Rasulzade's demise

Today marks the 63rd anniversary since Mammad Amin Rasulzade's death.

Rasulzade was born in the Novkhani township, Baku on January 31, 1884.

He participated in the foundation of an organization, called “Hummet”, with the social-democrats.

In 1909, under the persecution from Tsarist authorities, Rasulzade fled to Iran and began publishing its newspaper Iran-e Nou, after suppression of the Constitutional Revolution he migrated to Turkey.

He joined the Musavat party in 1911 and four years later was elected Chairman of the Musavat Central Committee.

In 1918, jointly with Fatali Khan Khoiski, Rasulzde officially declared the first independent Republic in the East. He was arrested after Bolshevik Occupation on April 28, 1920. Under the order of Stalin, he was released and transferred from Azerbaijan to Russia. Despite Stalin’s insistence, he refused to cooperate with Soviet Authorities and leaved USSR.

He died in Ankara on March 6, 1955.

