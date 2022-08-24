Yandex metrika counter

65 Kazakh companies apply to conduct business in Karabakh: KOBIA

  • Economics
  • Share
65 Kazakh companies apply to conduct business in Karabakh: KOBIA

Karabakh has great potential for business development in the energy, tourism, transport and logistics sectors, Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the first meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Mammadov noted that KOBIA has received over 1,100 requests from foreign companies to conduct business in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The agency chairman added that as many as 65 Kazakh companies have applied to conduct business in Karabakh.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      