650,000 trees to be planted in Azerbaijan in one day

An unprecedented number of 650,000 trees will be planted in Azerbaijan today.

This environmental campaign was initiated by Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 650th birth anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

The tree planting campaign will cover all regions of the country. A special map reflecting the places where trees will be planted has been prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day will help reduce 2,6 thousand cubic meters of CO2 emissions each year. This will also make a significant contribution to the climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

News.Az

