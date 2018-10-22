6.7-magnitude quake strikes off Canada's British Columbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck off the Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, Reuters reports.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 33 km (21 miles) about 190 km (117 miles) southwest of Port Hardy, a town on the northeast end of Vancouver island.

There was no immediate tsunami warning.

