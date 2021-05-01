6.8-magnitude quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck off Japan's northeastern Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports.
The temblor occurred at 10:27 a.m. local time (0127 GMT) at the depth of 60 km, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.1 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east.
The quake logged upper 5 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.