Yandex metrika counter

6.8-magnitude quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning

  • World
  • Share
6.8-magnitude quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami warning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck off Japan's northeastern Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua reports. 

The temblor occurred at 10:27 a.m. local time (0127 GMT) at the depth of 60 km, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.1 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east.

The quake logged upper 5 in some parts of Miyagi Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      