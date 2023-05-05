6th International Conference of Developing Entrepreneurs held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th International Conference of Developing Entrepreneurs (6th CODE International Baku 2023) was held in Baku on Friday.

The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan Technical University, IMAQ Research Group, Foundation University Islamabad and the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan.

The 6th CODE International Baku 2023 is a part of a series of international conferences organized in ECO countries focusing on the networking of developing entrepreneurs from the academic ecosystem of regional countries

The conference is a leading networking platform for experts, researchers and entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan.

Delivering a keynote speech at the conference, Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, welcomed the participants. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of innovation.

Khurram Javaid Bhatti, President of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber (PAKAZCHAM), Mehmer Hamurcu, President of Konya Teknokent Türkiye and other guests made speeches at the event.

