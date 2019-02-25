6th Mind Games Festival wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khazar Intellectual Youth Club organized the 6th Mind Games Festival, one of the biggest intellectual projects in Azerbaijan, at Dubai International Hotel, Baku on February 23-24.

The event took place with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

The main goal of the intellectual game is to arrange the effective leisure of the young people, ensure their intellectual development and embrace the entire country with intellectual games movement.

According to the organizing committee for the games, 30 teams representing ten cities competed at the final stage of the festival.

“What? Where? When?”, an intellectual competition, was held on the first day of the festival. Santa-Clara team won the competition, leaving behind Kidderminister and Marxal Resort teams. On the second day of the festival, eight teams competed at the “Khamsa” national intellectual game. Marxal Resort team ranked first at the competition, followed by Kidderminister and Santa-Clara teams.

The winners were awarded cups, diplomas and medals.

News.Az

News.Az