7 dead, 19 missing after tourist boat sinks in Budapest

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven tourists have died and another 19 remain missing after a tour boat sank on the Danube River in Budapest, according to the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, CNN reports.

Thirty-four people -- including 33 South Koreans -- were on board when it collided with another vessel in the Hungarian capital Wednesday at around 10 p.m. local time, according to CNN affiliate ATV. The collision occurred in the center of the city.

Seven people were rescued more than a mile downstream, ATV reported, and have been hospitalized. Many of the passengers on board were not wearing life jackets, the Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said seven South Korean tourists had died, but it later clarified that the people who had died might not all be South Korean citizens.

Hungarian authorities said their rescue workers were experiencing difficulties as it is night and the weather is bad, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said in a statement.

The 34 people on board included 30 tourists, two guides, a photographer and a local, non-Korean boat captain, Very Good Tour's chief operating officer Lee Sang-moo said at a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. The tour group was on the fourth day of a nine-day tour around Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Germany. Most people on board were middle aged, Lee added. The oldest passenger was in their 70s -- while the youngest was born in 2013. "I deeply apologize to the parties affected by the accident, families of victims and the people who are suffering after hearing the news this morning," Lee said. "I understand that the boat took every precaution." News.Az

News.Az