7 killed in bus crash in western Turkey

7 killed in bus crash in western Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 28 wounded when bus overturned in Afyonkarahisar province.

A passenger bus overturned early Tuesday morning, killing at least seven people and wounding 28 others in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province, according to local police, Anadolu Agency reported.

The bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch on the Afyonkarahisar-Antalya highway.

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.

News.Az

News.Az