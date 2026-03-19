7 more grain wagons dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan - PHOTO

7 more grain wagons dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan - PHOTO

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Today, seven grain-loaded wagons carrying a total of 488 tons were dispatched from Baku to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

This shipment is part of a larger transit operation. So far, over 23,000 tons of grain and 700 tons of fertilizers have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Authorities plan to send another 7 wagons in the coming days, continuing the steady flow of essential supplies.

News.Az