7-year-old Azerbaijani karateka knocked out Armenian rival in Batumi

The international karate tournament Batumi Open has come to the end in Georgia.

According to 1news, the tournament which involved athletes from 10 countries was organized by the Karate Federation of Georgia. 7-year-old Rashad Mahmudov brought the only gold to our national team at the tournament. It is noteworthy that Rashad, who plays in the 30 kg weight category, knocked out the Armenian in the final.

The video clearly shows that the Azerbaijani athlete hit the opponent in the head several times. As a result, the judges decided to stop the fight ahead of schedule, giving victory to our compatriot.

"Rashad has an incredible potential," said coach Magomed Ismayilov, "A very educated and cultured boy, a true athlete. I hope that Rashad, who has a very good physical training, will become the leading karate player of Azerbaijan in the future. He can become a champion of Europe, the world and the Olympics."

