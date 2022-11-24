70% of Kyiv remains without electricity: Mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy percent of Kyiv remains without electricity, the capital city mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

Klitschko noted that the water supply has already been restored on the left bank of the city.

“Energy engineers and specialists of Kyivvodokanal water supply company worked all night to restore the supply in the capital. Water supply has already been restored on the left bank of the city. On the right bank, we plan to restore it in the first half of the day. Seventy percent of the capital still remains without electricity,” he said.

According to Klitschko, energy companies are making every effort to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible.

News.Az