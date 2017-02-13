70 suspects nabbed in Istanbul terror operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police detained 70 suspects across this city early Monday in operations linked to an investigation of the PKK terror group.

Simultaneous operations were carried out at 104 different locations, Anadolu Agency reports.

according to sources in Istanbul’s anti-terror branch who wished to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A pump-rifle, pistol, blank firing gun, bullets and PKK documents were seized, including digital equipments.

Police said operations are underway to find 34 other suspects.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

News.Az

