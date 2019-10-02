70.6% of autumn sown area plowed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of plowing land for sowing winter crops continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

In general, this autumn it is planned to plow over 1,047 hectares of land.

Arable land has been cultivated on an area of ​​about 740,000 hectares, which exceeds the corresponding figure of last year by more than 426,000 hectares. Some 70.6 percent of the arable land projected for sowing winter crops has been already processed in Azerbaijan.

In total, 2,355 tractors were involved in this process. The plowing of land has been completed in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi, Gobustan and Salyan districts, and it is expected that in the coming days this process will be completed in Fuzuli (99 percent), Khojavand (93.5 percent), Barda (94.3 percent), Oghuz (96 percent), Kurdamir (94.7 percent), Imishli (91.8 percent), Aghstafa (95 percent) and Yevlakh (95.8 percent) districts.

In turn, sowing work in Azerbaijan was carried out on an area of ​​56,000 hectares.

News.Az

