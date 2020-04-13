71 coronavirus cases reported in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

To date, seventy-one cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the republic’s health ministry

“One patient has died from the infection in Nakhchivan,” the ministry said. “One patient has recovered from the virus while 69 others are receiving treatment.”

As many as 1,915 people are on quarantine in Nakhchivan over the special quarantine declared across Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 880 tests were conducted in Nakhchivan to detect COVID-19 cases.

News.Az

