71 killed, 67 injured in rain-related accidents in Pakistan

Heavy rains and lightning caused havoc in different areas of Pakistan causing 71 deaths and injuries to 67 others since Saturday, according to an official, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

An official from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region where 32 people lost their lives in different incidents, including roof collapse and lightning incidents.

According to the official, 15 children and five women were among the deceased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 41 others were also injured and 1,370 houses were damaged.

The official said that 23 people lost their lives and seven were wounded in eastern Punjab province, eight were killed and eight others injured in southwest Balochistan province.

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured and 47 houses were destroyed in heavy rains in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir during the period, added the official.

The NDMA issued an advisory on Wednesday saying that intense rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to hit the country from April 17 to April 29.

"Pakistan may expect a series of moderate to intense weather systems. Weather patterns are anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing significant risks to various parts across the country," said the NDMA.

The NDMA feared that the expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in vulnerable areas, including low-lying areas.





