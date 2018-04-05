Yandex metrika counter

73 kg of explosives found in Azerbaijan's Goygol

73 kg of explosives found in Azerbaijan’s Goygol

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on Thursday received information from the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the discovery of explosives in Mollajalilli village of Goygol district.

ANAMA specialists immediately arrived at the site, the agency told APA.

As a result of the inspection conducted at the site, 73 kg of explosives in 34 polyethylene and 3 carton packs were found.

The explosive substance was transported to the agency's center for neutralization. 

